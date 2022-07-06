Adrienne Bailon Slams Erika Jayne for Cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' Son: "You Should Be So Embarrassed"

Watch : Adrienne Houghton Teases More RHOBH Birthday DRAMA!

The Real may be over, but the bond between former co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais lives on.

Adrienne joined Loni on the July 6 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, and the two weighed in on the drama stemming from Garcelle's 55th birthday party, which recently began playing out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo series' July 6 episode is gearing up to be particularly contentious, as preview clips showing Erika Jayne cursing at Garcelle's 14-year-old son, Jax, have already become a talking point online.

Adrienne and Loni were both at the party, but by the time Erika was yelling at Jax to "get the f--k out," they had already left. "I think it would've been a very different situation had we seen that go down!" Adrienne exclusively told E!. "That's completely unacceptable and I feel so sorry for him."

As for Erika, Adrienne added, "You should be so embarrassed."