Prince George Makes His Wimbledon Debut With Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince George made a surprise appearance at the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2022, accompanying his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Welcome to Wimbledon, Prince George!

On July 10, the 8-year-old future heir to the British throne made a surprise appearance at the men's single's final match at Wimbledon 2022, marking his first time at the tennis tournament. George accompanied his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, in the Royal Box to watch Serbia's Novak Djokovic face off against Australia's Nick Kyrgios on day 14 of the championship at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Wearing a navy suit and matching striped tie, George was seen waving to fans as he sat with his mom and dad. Kate wore a navy and white polka dot gown, while William sported a beige suit and navy tie.

Before the match, George and his parents greeted ball boys and girls and other Wimbledon staff. George was asked who he was supporting at the match but appeared to be too shy to answer, after which William looked at him and whispered, "Djokovic," The Telegraph reported. The Duke of Cambridge then added, "We'll see how long it lasts. He'll support the winner."

When asked why the couple's daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, was not there, Kate said, "It's George's treat today," according to the newspaper.

George, who has attended other sporting events with his parents before, was last spotted out in public in June, joining his parents, Charlotte and little brother Prince Louis, 4, at great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration in London.

Kate attended Wimbledon twice last week. At the women's singles match at Wimbledon on July 9, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a yellow Roksanda dress. She also attended day nine of the championship on July 5, wearing a cornflower blue polka dot Alessandra Rich dress. She was accompanied by William, who made his own Wimbledon at age 9. George is set to celebrate his ninth birthday on July 22.

See photos of George with Kate and William at Wimbledon:

Getty Images
Watching the Match

George appears with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William at the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2022, which marked the young prince's first appearance at the tennis tournament.

Getty Images
Father & Son

George chats with dad Prince William.

Getty Images
Happy Boy

George showcases an adorable grin.

Getty Images
Mommy & Me

Kate Middleton smiles at her son.

Getty Images
All Smiles

Prince William is in great spirits.

Getty Images
Play-by-Play From Mom

Kate Middleton chats with her son.

