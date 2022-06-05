Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Charlotte Share a Sweet Twinning Moment at Final Platinum Jubilee Event

Save the best for last!
On June 5, Queen Elizabeth II, 96, made a surprise appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final event of a four-day celebration marking her 70 years on the throne. The ceremonial monarch, who suffers from mobility problems and had been absent from the festivities since June 2, greeted the crowd from a Buckingham Palace balcony, along with her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, plus Prince William and Kate Middleton and their sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7.
The Queen, who walked with a cane, and the princess, who many fans believe resembles her, shared a heartwarming twinning moment: Both greeted the crowd gathered below with Her Majesty's signature wave, with Charlotte taking the initiative following years of observing her great-grandmother at royal events.
Moments before, her family members and the spectators gathered outside the palace sang the British national anthem, "God Save the Queen."
Earlier in the day, William, Kate and their kids watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from another location. The event featured a parade and musical performances from artists such as Ed Sheeran on a stage set up outside the palace. Celebrities such as supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and singer Sir Cliff Richard made official appearances onboard decorated double decker buses.
The Queen, who last greeted the public at her belated birthday parade Trooping the Colour on June 2 (where she appeared with even more family members on the palace balcony), shared a special message for her supporters.
"When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first," read a message posted on her behalf on the Royal Family's Instagram page. "But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee."
The post continued, "While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family. I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come. I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."
