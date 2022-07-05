Kate Middleton and Prince William Serve Chic Summer Style at Wimbledon

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the quarter final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon on July 5. See the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's ensembles.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 05, 2022 4:32 PMTags
SportsKate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsCelebritiesTennis
Watch: Kate Middleton's Many Facial Expressions Win Wimbledon

Kate Middleton and Prince William were a stylish team at Wimbledon on July 5.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich to The Championships, accessorizing her look with a pair of pearl drop earrings, tortoiseshell sunglasses, white purse and matching heels. And as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she also donned the organization's green and purple bow. 

As for the Duke of Cambridge, he donned a gray blazer over a light blue shirt, navy tie and coordinating pants, finishing his ensemble with a pair of shades, as well.

The couple sat in the royal box as they watched Novak Djokovic win against Jannik Sinner in the men's singles quarter finals. Of course, this isn't the first time William and Kate have taken in a match. In fact, they've attended the tournament together almost every year since tying the knot in 2011.

photos
Wimbledon 2021: Star Sightings

And they weren't the only famous faces in the crowd. To see photos of royals and stars attending Wimbledon this year, keep reading.   

 

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton & Prince William
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Vera Wang
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Lady Gabriella Windsor & Prince Michael of Kent
Karwai Tang/WireImage
James Middleton & Alizée Thevenet
Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images
Ian McKellen
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Stephen Fry
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Billie Jean King
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Michelle Dockery & Jasper Waller-Bridge
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Daisy Edgar Jones & Nicola Coughlan
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Oli Green & Sienna Miller
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Lashana Lynch
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Tom Sturridge
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Alexa Chung
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Talulah Riley
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Anna Wintour
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Russell Wilson & Ciara
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Mel C
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Carole Middleton & Michael Middleton
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Woody Harrelson
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Venus Williams & Alexis Ohanian
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Zara Tindall & Mike Tindall

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner’s Wife Fears She’ll “Never” See Her Again

2

Director Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome Baby No. 2

3
Exclusive

Why Megan Fox Asked Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed as a Baby

Want the latest from inside the palace walls? Click here to join our tea party and receive updates straight to your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner’s Wife Fears She’ll “Never” See Her Again

2

Director Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome Baby No. 2

3
Exclusive

Why Megan Fox Asked Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed as a Baby

4

The Stars of Top Gun Then and Now Will Take Your Breath Away

5

See Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s Beach Day After Hospital Stay