Bethenny Frankel Reveals the Surprising Way She Got Out of Her RHONY Contract

Contracts can be tricky. But thanks to some fellow Real Housewives stars, Bethenny Frankel found an easy way out of hers.
Having starred on The Real Housewives of New York City off and on again since 2008, Bethenny revealed in a July 5 TikTok that a contract loophole helped influence her decision to leave the franchise for good in 2019.
Some fans may be aware of particular Housewives contract clauses, including the "Bethenny Clause," which prevents Bravo from earning profits from businesses promoted on the shows (such as Bethenny's lifestyle brand SkinnyGirl). But according to the RHONY alum, a newer clause was introduced after ladies from other series refused to film because of conflicts or drama with co-stars.
"This new point said that if you don't appear in an episode, then you won't be paid for it, which does make sense," Bethenny explained in the video. "It just doesn't make sense for me because I already knew that the production company said, 'We'd never air an episode without you.' They told me that directly. I have receipts."
It was upon discovering this way out that tipped the scales for Bethenny, as she had been debating leaving the show following the loss of her ex-fiancé, Dennis Shields, in 2018. "The little, tiny, minute detail that would have never come to pass," she said. "It was the impetus, that was the catalyst that just said, 'Boom. Not going back.'"
While some fans may have thought she left because of salary disputes, Bethenny clarified her reasoning was the total opposite. "If I had stayed, it would've been because of the money," she revealed. "I left because I wanted to leave, I was ready to leave, and I used a technicality deal point as my excuse. I had just lost someone very close to me and I went to work when the show came back. I didn't want to."
Bethenny officially announced her RHONY departure in August 2019 ahead of the show's 12th season, a decision that left her castmates and fans shocked. In a statement to Variety, she said, "It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women."
The statement continued, "My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."
Find out where Bethenny and other RHONY stars fall in our ranking of every Real Housewife ever below!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)