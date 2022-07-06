Metallica Applauds the Duffer Brothers' Use of "Master of Puppets" in Stranger Things

Metallica loved being included in season four of Stranger Things—and nothing else matters.
After "Master of Puppets," the classic 1986 song from the heavy metal legends, was featured in a crucial moment during the season finale, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers raved about how Matt and Ross Duffer weaved it in.
"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show," the band wrote on Instagram July 5, "but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away."
The song is used when Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) attempts to distract the demobats as Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) move in to attack Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
Eddie shreds an iconic riff from "Master of Puppets" in the scene, which came with high praise from Metallica themselves.
"Some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?" the band wrote. "It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."
Joseph, who played along with a backing track for the scene, can't think of another song that would have fit the moment better.
"It just feels like it could have been anything else, right? I don't know, it feels so perfect," he exclusively told E! News. "When I read the script, it was kind of just perfectly realized. It felt that this was the only world where a sequence like that could exist and not feel ridiculous. I mean, it is ridiculous, but it feels perfect, you know?"
It appears Stranger Things fans agree.
After the episode was released on July 1, "Master of Puppets" catapulted to #2 on the iTunes Top Songs chart, where it still remained as of July 6. The only song blocking it from the top spot? Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)," which became a viral sensation after being featured in Stranger Things 4: Volume I, nearly 30 years after its initial release in 1985.
"In this latest series the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now," Kate wrote on her blog June 20. "I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people's hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people."
With the way Stranger Things is invigorating music careers, it might be a good idea to start banging down the Duffers' door now in order to get featured in season five.
The entire fourth season of Stranger Things is available to stream now on Netflix.