Why Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Was Glad to Film That Heartbreaking Scene

Warning: This story includes spoilers for Stranger Things season four, volume two.
Eddie Munson's death scene was "brutal" for actor Joseph Quinn, but not for the reason you may think.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Stranger Things newcomer reflected on his tear-jerking final scene, revealing that the scene required a lot of time and energy.
"We shot quite a lot," he said of his on-screen farewell. "It was quite brutal night shoots. We did six 'til six. And I think we started shooting at like 5:30 in the morning, it was still dark."
Joseph admitted that he only had about a half an hour to film his pivotal scene. What's even wilder? Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer had Joseph's scene partner Gaten Matarazzo shoot his bits a few months later.
"It was a weird one," he told E! News. "I think we were both quite glad when it was over, because you want that monkey off your back."
On whether he knew of Eddie's sad fate when he landed the role, Joseph revealed that the Duffer Brothers stayed tight-lipped about the ending for some time.
"I think we got all of the scripts before we came back from the pandemic," he recalled. "So I got a couple of texts during the hiatus asking if I play guitar, which was kind of mysterious, and then they went away. And then they just kind of chucked the scripts at us."
Joseph said that he discovered Eddie's epic ending, which included a performance of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" and a battle with Demobats, during a late night read through of the scripts.
"The next morning, I went and bought a guitar and started rehearsing," he added, "like, practicing manically for months."
Stranger Things season four, volume two is now available to stream on Netflix.