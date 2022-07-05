Tom Hanks Weighs In On Tim Allen-Chris Evans Lightyear Controversy

Watch : Tim Allen's Thoughts on New Lightyear Movie With Chris Evans

Tom Hanks just wants everyone to play nicely.

The actor, who voiced Woody in the original Toy Story films, commented on Tim Allen not being cast in the titular role for Lightyear, which instead stars Chris Evans. The topic came up during a recent episode of CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, when Hanks was asked if it was strange to have his new movie Elvis, in which he plays Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker, in theaters opposite the Buzz Lightyear film.

"How about that?" the Oscar winner replied. "I wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen, and they didn't let Tim Allen do it. I don't understand that."

But ultimately, Hanks is just glad people are returning to the theater after the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just as long as people come back to the motion picture theater," he said. "I want to go back in the theater with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That's what I want to do and going to see a movie with them, I'm looking forward to that."