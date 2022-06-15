Patricia Heaton Blasts Disney-Pixar for Not Casting Tim Allen in Lightyear

Watch : Chris Evans Talks Recreating Iconic Buzz Lightyear Role

Patricia Heaton is sharing how she really feels about Tim Allen not being cast in Lightyear.

"Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen," the actress tweeted on June 14. "Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?"

Allen provided the voice for Buzz Lightyear in all four Toy Story movies. Chris Evans plays the character in the new movie Lightyear, which is an origin story about the space ranger.

"Ok so the current Buzz Lightyear movie is an origin story - but the reason the character became so beloved is because of what @ofctimallen created," Heaton continued. "Why remove the one element that makes us want to see it?#stupidHollywooddecisions."

Lightyear director Angus MacLane weighed in on the casting decision during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Buzz was a side character in Toy Story and was a little goofier and a little more of a comedic relief," he said. "For Buzz to be a main character he needed a little more gravitas, a little more vulnerability, needed to be funny but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama. Chris embodied all of those things."