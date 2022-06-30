The White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario Marries Andrew Form

From just Bae-watching to husband and wife: Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form are officially married!
The White Lotus star, 36, married Andrew, 53, in a beautiful New Orleans, Louisiana ceremony held at Preservation Hall in mid-June.
For her big day, Alexandra wore a pleated silk wool gown with lace detailing made by Danielle Franke. In a new interview with Vogue published on June 30, the bride explained that she wanted the style of her dress to fit the location of her wedding.
"I fell in love with Danielle Frankel's dresses," she said. "I followed them on Instagram. They sent me a message, and we chatted, and when I went to their studio, I just felt beautiful in everything. I chose my dress because it felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was the right choice for the Louisiana heat."
Alexandra and the Hollywood producer got engaged in August 2021, after having made their relationship Instagram official in May. The duo kept their engagement news on the down-low for several months—until she was photographed wearing her gorgeous diamond ring in December 2021.
Fast-forward to their special day, and it appears as though the happy couple was surrounded with nothing but love on their wedding day, which was filled with the couple's family and friends. The day also included special duties for Andrew's two kids Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.
"We said vows, cried, and Andrew's children were his groomsmen and ring bearers," Alexandra said. "We wanted to keep the ceremony itself short so people could have a dose of love and then get back to the music and catching up."
Having first met during the pandemic, the pair have already dipped their toes in the "in sickness and in health" part of their vows, which Alexandra reflected on in a previous interview with E! News.
"What's wonderful is that we can support each other through the tough times," she said at the time. "The world's a little crazy right now, and we're looking forward to the future."
Alexandra also shared how the two balance each other perfectly.
"He brings me peace during all the chaos, and hopefully it's the other way around," she explained. "That's what he said, so I'm trusting him on that!"