The White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario Is Engaged to Andrew Form: See Her Diamond Ring

Looks like Alexandra Daddario will soon be headed on her own honeymoon—just not at the White Lotus.
The 35-year-old actress is engaged to 52-year-old producer Andrew Form, her rep confirms to E! News. Daddario was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger while running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, as seen in E! News' exclusive photos below.
The two appeared to make their relationship Instagram official this past spring. In one PDA-packed post from May, Daddario could be seen kissing Form and writing, "I love you...'and even that is an understatement.'"
They then made their red carpet debut as a couple in July when they attended The White Lotus premiere in Pacific Palisades, Calif. In the HBO Max hit, Daddario played Rachel, a journalist who recently wed Jake Lacy's character Shane and began to reevaluate her life during their honeymoon at a Hawaiian resort.
While they tend to keep their personal lives out of the public eye, Daddario and Form have given fans a few glimpses into their romance by sharing snapshots on social media, capturing everything from their travels to their everyday life at home.
Form, who has produced films like A Quiet Place and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, was previously married to Jordana Brewster.
In an essay for Glamour, the 41-year-old actress revealed they separated at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, writing "the combination of being apart for most of the year for many years" due to work "and growing apart emotionally took its toll." She then filed for divorce in July 2020 following 13 years of marriage. Brewster and Form share two children together: Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5.
The Fast & Furious star will also soon be heading down the aisle. In September, she announced her engagement to businessman Mason Morfit, giving Instagram followers a peek at her diamond ring and writing, "JB soon to be JBM."
In her essay for Glamour, Brewster shared she went to visit Morfit a few days after she and Form separated, writing she had met him only once at a lunch with mutual friends while they were both married but that he "stayed on my mind." After the visit, Morfit, who had been separated for two years at that point, and Brewster began to see each other every week and formed a relationship.
"Ultimately my divorce wasn't my fault or my ex-husband's fault," she wrote in the June essay. "At 27, I was not ready to be emotionally open or vulnerable. I wasn't ready to really let someone in. At 40, I cracked myself open and put it all on the line. With that came the collateral damage of my first marriage, but by risking it all I gained the love of my life."
Now we have two happy couples. See all the exclusive photos of Daddario's engagement ring below.