Alexandra Daddario Shares How She and Fiancé Andrew Form Get Through "Tough Times" Together

Watch : Ross Butler Plays "D.Y.K.A." Guessing Game

After starring in The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario will soon be a vision in white.

The 35-year-old actress has undoubtedly been having a major moment ever since she began dominating our TV screens last summer, playing Rachel in the HBO satire. She then capped off her incredible year with some personal news: getting engaged to movie producer Andrew Form.

Now, Daddario is kicking off 2022 on another high note, representing the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards as an ambassador for the ceremony, which airs on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27. Both she and fellow ambassador Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why) will be celebrating TV and film's big night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., over the weekend.

Ahead of the award show, Daddario spoke exclusively with E! News about her "great" year of accomplishments and how she rides out the highs and lows of life with her fiancé.