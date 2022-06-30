How Ray Liotta's Daughter, Co-Stars and More Honored Him at Black Bird Premiere

Watch : Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Breaks Silence After His Death

While Ray Liotta is gone, his legacy lives on—both in his work and in his family.

His daughter Karsen honored her late father by attending the Los Angeles premiere of his show Black Bird at the Regency Bruin Theatre on June 29. She was joined by Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo, who he proposed to in December 2020.

In the series, which hits Apple TV+ July 8, Liotta played Big Jim Keene, whose son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in prison but is offered a chance at freedom if he can elicit a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser).

During the event, several of Liotta's co-stars paid tribute to the late actor. Hauser, for instance, wore a T-shirt featuring an image of Liotta's Field of Dreams character Shoeless Joe Jackson. Egerton also spoke about what it was like to work with Liotta on the set, recalling to Entertainment Tonight his "passion" for the script.