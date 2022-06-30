J.Crew's 4th of July 2022 Sale: Score Up to 70% Off Sitewide Plus an Extra 50% Off Sale Clothing & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

All week long we've been bringing you all the best 4th of July sales and deals that you can shop right now. If you want to get your closet fully stocked with all the trendiest (and comfiest!) styles for summer, we've got the one sale you definitely don't want to miss.

J.Crew just dropped their 4th of July sale, also known as the Red, White and & Crew Event, and the deals are seriously jaw-dropping. Right now, they're offering up to 70% off original prices, while sale items are an extra 50% off. Almost everything else not included are 25% off. So basically, nearly everything on site is on sale right now. All you have to do is enter the code GOFOURTH at checkout to receive your discount.

Wondering what you should be shopping this 4th of July at J.Crew? We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles. Check those out below.