The Best 4th of July 2022 Sales to Shop Right Now: Score 50% Off Deals at West Elm, Coach, J.Crew & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can't wait until Fourth of July weekend to get some shopping done? We've got great news! Many top brands and retailers are holding major sales right now, and the deals are so good, you'll want to take advantage of them ASAP.

For instance, Fourth of July is the perfect time to shop for all the summer essentials and trendiest styles to add to your wardrobe. Lucky for us, stores like H&M, Cupshe, J.Crew and Madewell have deals up to 75% off. J.Crew and Madewell, in particular, are also offering additional savings on top of already reduced prices. Nordstrom Rack is also holding a pre-Fourth of July sale where select sale styles are an extra 40% off! There are thousands of items on sale, so you're sure to find something you love from a brand you can't get enough of.

But of course, you can't talk Fourth of July deals without mentioning all the sales on home, appliances, outdoor furniture, mattresses and tech. Whether you're looking to buy a new TV or give your patio a summer makeover, stores like Walmart, Target and Amazon have everything need at really great discounts.

We've rounded up some of the best sales and deals you can shop right now. Check those out below.