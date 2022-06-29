You Have To See The Epic Mullet Kristen Stewart Is Now Rockin'

Watch : Kristen Stewart Felt on Top of the World as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart has gotten the chop.

The 32-year-old actress was spotted sporting a fierce mullet on the set of her movie Love Lies Bleeding in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 29.

In the romantic thriller—which also stars Katy O'Brian, Dave Franco, Ed Harris and Jena Malone—Kristen plays the protective girlfriend of a bodybuilder.

This is hardly the first time Kristen has rocked the edgy hairstyle. In 2009, the Oscar nominee chopped her locks into a jet-black, shaggy, rock 'n roll-inspired mullet to portray Joan Jett in the biopic film the The Runaways.

"It tripped me out I have to say," Kristen told Entertainment Tonight of cutting her long hair for the role. "It was cool though, I was so in the right headspace to get rid of it and do Joan."

Then, in 2017, she showed up to the premiere of her directorial debut, Come Swim, sporting a freshly grown-out version of her short blonde buzz cut, styled into a modern-day mullet. Her hairdo featured brassy, bleach-blonde tips at the front and ends, while her natural dark brunette shade covered the back and sides.