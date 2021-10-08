WATCH NOW

The Bradshaw Bunch Season 2 Premiere
Kristen Stewart Shines Like a Princess at Premiere of Diana Movie Spencer

Princess Diana biopic or not, Kristen Stewart is Hollywood royalty—and her latest red carpet look is more proof. See the actress' glamorous Chanel gown for the London premiere below.

Watch: Kristen Stewart Shows Princess Diana's Pain in First "Spencer" Poster

There was no better occasion for Kristen Stewart to channel her inner princess than at the UK premiere of Spencer

The actress, who will portray the late Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's highly anticipated biopic, was every bit Hollywood royalty as she stepped out on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 7. Dressed in Chanel—she's been a longtime face of the iconic fashion house—the star shimmered like one in a strapless column gown embellished with reflective beading. It was a fitting choice for the fashionista, known for her edgy aesthetic. 

With the premiere in London checked off the list, excited moviegoers are one step closer to seeing Stewart embody the Princess of Wales when the movie is released in theaters on Nov. 5. The film centers on the British royal family around Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham Estate amid the downfall of Diana and Prince Charles' marriage. While fans have gotten glimpses of Stewart's convincing portrayal thanks to early trailers, the 31-year-old performer has already gotten critics' praise for her transformation

photos
Kristen Stewart Plays Princess Diana in Spencer

Of course, there's still a few weeks before fans can decide for themselves if Stewart truly takes the crown with her latest role. In the meantime, see her as Princess Diana in these photos from set below!

Getty Images/E! Illustration
Kristen Stewart Plays Princess Diana

In the 2021 film Spencer, Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana. The movie is set in 1991 and depicts one pivotal weekend from the late royal's life, during which she decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles following marital turmoil. Diana, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, died in 1997 at age 36.

CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA
Caught on Camera

While filming in March 2021, Kristen recreated one of Princess Diana's memorable looks from school drop off. 

Neon
Second Official Photo

The second official image of Kristen as Diana, released in March 2021.

© Firo / Sebastian El-Saqqa/dpa via ZUMA Press
Red and Green Plaid

Kristen films Spencer in Germany in February 2021.

© Firo / Sebastian El-Saqqa/dpa via ZUMA Press
Incognito

Kristen films Spencer in Germany in February 2021.

SplashNews.com
Filming in Germany

Kristen films Spencer at Schloss Nordkirchen palace near Dortmund, Germany in January 2021.

SplashNews.com
On Set

Kristen films Spencer at Schlosshotel Kronberg, a former 19th-century royal palace, near Frankfurt, Germany in January 2021.

Courtesy of Pablo Larraín
First Look

The first official image of Kristen as Diana, released in January 2021.

Want the latest from inside the palace walls? Click here to join our tea party and receive updates straight to your inbox.

