Alabama Barker Shares Photo Holding Dad Travis Barker's Hand Amid His Hospitalization

Shortly after Alabama Barker asked fans to send prayers, the 16-year-old posted a photo of dad Travis Barker in the hospital. See the father-daughter duo holding hands below.

Watch: Travis Barker Hospitalized With Kourtney Kardashian by His Side

Travis Barker is surrounded by love amid his hospitalization

On June 28, the Blink-182 star's daughter Alabama Barker asked for prayers as the rocker battles an undisclosed illness. A short while later, Alabama, 16, posted an image to TikTok showing her holding her dad's hand as he sat in a hospital bed. Alabama captioned post, which has since been deleted, "Please say a prayer."

Alongside the post, she shared two broken heart emojis and placed a pink heart emoji over the hospital band on Travis' wrist for privacy.

E! News has reached out to Travis' rep for comment and has not heard back.

Travis, 46, was brought by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on June 28 with wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43, by his side. Earlier in the day, Travis raised some eyebrows on social media after tweeting, "God save me." However, fans also pointed out that he could've been referring to the title of the song that he and pal Machine Gun Kelly released earlier this year.

Travis' hospitalization comes just weeks after he and Kourtney returned from Italy, where they tied the knot—for a third time. The May 15 ceremony was attended by the their families, including her kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, as well as Travis' daughter Alabama, son Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

TikTok

Following the nuptials, Landon told E!'s Daily Pop just how fortunate he is for his blended family. "It was great to go out there and see my dad super happy with his new wife," he said on June 15, referring to their lavish wedding. "It was honestly amazing. It was all a beautiful experience."

