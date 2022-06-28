Meghan Markle Slams Half-Sister Samantha's "Meritless" Defamation Suit in Motion to Dismiss

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share New Pic of Daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle is fighting back against half-sister Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the Duchess of Sussex filed to dismiss the "meritless defamation case," claiming the "dispute has no place in this court or any other."

Meghan's team argued in court documents that Samantha is asking a court to adjudicate whether she and Meghan "had ever ‘been close,' how many times the two ‘crossed paths' as adults and whether Meghan's feelings that she ‘grew up as an only child' are ‘true' or false.'"

"We do not empanel juries to rule on whether two people are ‘close,' or whether one genuinely feels that they ‘grew up as an only child,'" the court documents stated. "Courts are not equipped to adjudicate the legitimacy of a person's feelings about their childhood and relationships. Nor should they be."

Meghan and her attorneys later argued that Samantha's complaint "does not state a claim for defamation or injurious falsehood." They asked the court to dismiss the case and have Meghan receive attorney's fees and costs in connection with the case.

E! News has reached out to Meghan and Samantha's teams for comment and has not heard back.