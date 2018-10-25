It's hard to keep track of where Samantha Markle stands with her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, on any given day.

Ever since Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry was announced, the former Suits star's older and clearly estranged sibling has been on one hell of a crusade to take her down and get herself some press in the process. But in that time, the elder Markle's feelings towards her sister have shifted with such regularity that it's enough to make your head spin. Last week, she was apologizing to Meghan and her husband for "past misunderstandings" in light of her sister's pregnancy announcement, while also somewhat ironically saying that "Everybody just needs to shut the heck up and let this be a great thing for them."

And this week? She's branded her a liar after asserting that a speech Meghan delivered at University of the South Pacific in Fiji that touched on her own higher education history had distorted the truth. So much for shutting the heck up.

So, in the spirit of accountability, something that Samantha clearly likes to hold her sister to, we present a complete timeline of everything she's ever said in this very one-sided war of words.