Olaplex Launched Its First Clarifying Shampoo: A Hairstylist Explains Why We All Need It in Our Routine

We interviewed Christin Brown because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Christin is a paid spokesperson for Olaplex. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"Just use dry shampoo" is a great hair philosophy, until you're several days past your last shampoo. If you love to go as long as possible without washing your hair, you are very familiar with product build-up. Dry shampoo is great in the moment to get rid of excess oil and add grip for styling, but days on days of dry shampoo, hairspray, and other styling products can weigh down your locks. That's why it's essential to use a clarifying shampoo once in a while. Thankfully, Olaplex, a haircare brand that we love and trust, has just dropped its first clarifying shampoo.

A clarifying shampoo is a deep cleaning shampoo that removes product buildup and dirt from your hair. You shouldn't use it every time you wash your hair, but it's essential to have in your rotation as a replacement product once week or every other week.

It gives you a blank canvas to start styling with. It also takes away remnants from hard water or chlorine, which is super relevant in the summer or if you swim a lot. Olaplex dropped the Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo, which the brand claims addresses oiliness, increases shine, and delivers volume.

If you're thinking, "I already have a shampoo," and you don't get why you need another one, we spoke to hairstylist Christin Brown, who explained what a clarifying shampoo is, why we need it, and the best way to use it.