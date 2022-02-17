Can You Really Wash Your Hair Only Once A Week?

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Why does it seem like sitting in the salon chair and being told by your hair dresser that you're washing your hair too much is a universal experience? We've all seen the recommendations from hair experts that we should only be washing our hair once a week, but is it really attainable? As someone who works out everyday, this has always seemed a little out of reach for me.

"The majority of research suggests that washing the hair is actually a damaging process," Jordan Potter, style director at HOB Salons, told Women's Health Magazine back in 2020. Jordan said shampoos strip your hair of its natural oils and conditioner can only replace some of those defenses.

After reading that you can actually train your hair to produce less oil as you add more days between washes, I have finally settled on Kim Kardashian's approach. She told Into The Gloss that she washes her hair every five days, or about twice a week. Kim and her beauty team will create different hairstyles based on how many days it has been since her last wash. I, too, have found that a sleek, slicked-back low bun can be a life-saver when my hair needs a wash but I want to push it one more day.

Another source on my journey to washing my hair less? TikTok. Are we surprised? Jonathan Van Ness not only founded JVN Hair, but also shares amazing tips for at-home hair care on TikTok. JVN actually answered a question relating to a way to detox the scalp for anyone who works out everyday. JVN also shares tips for no-heat hairstyles. Another perk of washing my hair less is that I don't have to use heat to dry it everyday.

I have yet to go a full week between washes, but scroll below for the products that have helped me get my hair to a place where I wash it only twice a week!