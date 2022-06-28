Get This $245 Theory Dress for $49, Plus More 80% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's so much talk about building a capsule wardrobe with high-quality, durable essentials, and that makes a lot of sense logically, but, financially that could be a tall order. If you want to step away from fast fashion and shop for pieces that you can keep forever, it can get pricey. That's why it's a great call to keep your eyes peeled for sales and great deals. Theory is one of those brands with styles that are true investment for your wardrobe, items that you'll wear season after season for years.
If you are in the mood to shop, you're in luck because Theory has some major deals. You can get 80% discounts on dresses, pants, tops, skirts, outerwear and more. These are impeccably-made clothes that will always be in style. Plus, these looks are super versatile. You can style all of them to easily work for the office, your happy hour, or even a date night. Who doesn't love a multi-tasking piece, right?
You can get this $245 dress for just $49. Or you can snag this $145 turtleneck for only $29. Shop this $395 dress for just $79. There are so many great styles on sale, here are some of the standout looks.
Theory 80% Off Deals
Theory Neon Easy Slip Top in Silk
Don't be afraid to rock neon. This bright silky cami looks perfect for a night out or you can layer it underneath a cardigan for a work work function.
Theory Denim Button-Front Skirt
This has much more detail than the standard denim skirt.
Theory Pleat Trouser Short in Satin
If you didn't think shorts could be chic, think again. This satin pair certainly delivers.
Theory Collarless Shirt in Cotton Poplin
Button this up for a day at the office. Or you can unbutton it and it up to create a crop top with jean shorts in the summer months. It's also on sale in beige and white.
Theory A-Line Mini Skirt in Polka Dot Velvet
This velvet polka dot mini skirt is one of those pieces you can wear all year.
Theory Wrap Jacket in Hammered Viscose
It doesn't get more sophisticated than this ivory wrap top.
Theory Classic Crop Pant In Stretch Wool
Bring a fun pop of color to your wardrobe with these stunning red pants.
Theory Clean Mini Skirt in Faux Patent Leather
Turn a plain white top into a dressed up look when you pair it with this metallic leather skirt. It takes any shirt to the next level.
Theory High-Rise Straight Pant in Stretch Chino
Give your go-to black pants a break and opt for this lavender pair instead.
Theory Slim Turtleneck in Striped Pima Jersey
It's never to early to start shopping for fall. This camel turtleneck is such a classic and you cannot beat this discount.
Theory Shell Top in Cotton Nylon
This cozy tank is hard to resist. It's equal parts chic and comfort.
Theory Slip Dress in Satin
A slip dress is a reminder that we can keep it simple and still be fashionable.
Theory Sleeveless Fitted Dress in Houndstooth Stretch Wool
Don't miss this great deal on a quintessential office style.
Theory Slim Cropped Pant in Crepe
You can never have too much pink. This vibrant piece is such an easy way to dress up a neutral top.
While you're shopping, check out these skorts that will be trending all summer long.