These 16 Skorts Will Be Trending All Summer Long: Free People, Lululemon, Alo, and More

Practical meets fashionable with these skorts from Lululemon Amazon, Free People, Revolve, and Alo.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 28, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionShop Girl Summer
Shop Girl Summer SkortsE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The temperatures are rising and so are the hemlines. If you love the look of a mini skirt for summer, but you just don't want to overthink every single movement to avoid an accidental wardrobe malfunction, you need to get in on the skort trend. Yes, skorts are very much a thing in 2022. You get the fashionable aesthetic of a mini skirt and the practicality of shorts. What's not to love?

Whether you love a sporty, tennis-inspired ensemble or if you want to dress up a bit more, there are great skorts to accommodate every aesthetic and occasion.

read
Chanel Iman Teams Up With Marshalls To Give Away an Unlimited Summer Wardrobe

Skorts for Summer 2022

Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt

Stand out in this bright, bold pleated skort. This highlighter yellow looks striking with a black or white top. It's also available in nine additional colors and prints.

$88
Lululemon

Trending Stories

1

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

2

Go Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday Celebration With Kim, Rob & More

3

Here's the Truth About Johnny Depp's Possible Pirates Return

Lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt

A white skort is just what you need to look chic in the summer heat. This is a timeless style that's also incredibly practical with a zip pocket at the back. This comes in seven colorways.

$78
Lululemon

MakeMeChic Women's Boho Floral Print Elastic Waist Ruffle Wrap Tie Skorts

How adorable would this printed skort look with a white bodysuit? There are nine cute prints to choose from.

$22
Amazon

Willit Women's Skorts UPF 50+ Quick Dry Zip Pockets

An olive green skort is just so classic. It's made with fabric that has built-in sun protection and it dries quickly when you sweat. Rock it with a white tank in the summer or a turtleneck in the fall. You can style this one to work all year long. The skort comes in 10 colors.

$32
Amazon

RBX Active Women's Golf/Tennis Everyday Casual Athletic Skort

Channel your inner tennis star with a skort that's just as cute as it is practical. It has zip-up pockets!

This skort has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$22-$50
Amazon

Oyamiki Women's Active Athletic Skort

This skort comes in so many fashionable prints and colors, 34 to be exact. It's available in sizes ranging from small to 3X. It has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$15-$27
Amazon

Free People Pleats And Thank You Printed Skort

Whether you're working out or hanging out, it doesn't get more chic than this lemon-printed skort from Free People. There are other cute prints to choose from.

$50-$88
Free People

Free People Charlotte Crochet Skort

A classic crochet skort is forever-flattering. It comes in two super-versatile colorways.

$108
Free People

Lulus Delightfully Breezy Hot Pink Skort

It's always a good idea to think pink. This breezy skort is also available in black and white.

$44
$33
Lulus

Lulus Tropical Destinations Black Floral Print Side-Tie Mini Skort

You'll be ready for your next vacation in one of these printed skorts. There are three colorways to choose from.

$48
$29
Lulus

Lulus Boardroom Babe Lime Green Skort and Boardroom Babe Lime Green Short Sleeve Cropped Blazer

The only thing better than a skort is cute matching set. You'll turn heads in this lime green ensemble.

$48
$36
Skort
$54
$41
Blazer

Lulus Floating Flowers Black Multi Floral Print Ruffled Side-Tie Skort

You'll be a breath of fresh air in one of these floral skorts. It also comes in red.

$48
$22
Lulus

Lulus Suit Your Style Black High-Waisted Button-Front Skort

A black skort is one of those "pair with everything" pieces. There are ton of ways to style this one. And, if you just don't feel like thinking, get the coordinating wrap top

$49
$37
Skort
$54
$22
Top

Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt

A white pleated tennis skort is a truly timeless piece. You cannot go wrong with this one.

$68
Revolve
$72
Alo

Superdown Aaleyah Two Tone Wrap Skort

A black and white look is always a winner. You will be absolutely striking in this skort no matter what you pair it with. 

$54
Revolve

Michael Costello x REVOLVE Isla Skort and Isla Top

Here's another made-for-vacation skort. It also comes in pink and there's a matching bandeau top if you love a coordinated ensemble.

$148
$104
Skort
$108
$76
Top

If you're looking for more seasonal fashion picks, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo shared her fashion forecast.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

2

Go Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday Celebration With Kim, Rob & More

3

Here's the Truth About Johnny Depp's Possible Pirates Return

4

See Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Reunite After Breakup

5

Prince Frederik's Teen Son Pulled From School Amid Academy's Scandal