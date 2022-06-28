The Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From Machine Gun Kelly’s Intimate Life in Pink Documentary

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Pranked Pete Davidson With THIS Celebrity

Content warning: This story discusses a suicide attempt.



Machine Gun Kelly is opening up like never before.



In the musician's new documentary for Hulu, Life in Pink, MGK recalled a few deeply personal instances of his life, one of which included a suicide attempt following the death of his father in July 2020. The 32-year-old explained that while he was while on the phone with his fiancée Megan Fox one night (as he suffered from a state of distress), he put in a shotgun in his mouth. As the musician recalled, he found himself becoming paranoid while Megan was away filming in Bulgaria.



"I wouldn't leave my room. I started getting really, really, really dark," he said. "I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me."



He continued, "One of the days, I just f--kng snapped. I called Megan, I was like, ‘You aren't here for me.' I'm in my room and I'm, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth."