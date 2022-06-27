Why Billy Porter Calls Performing at the 2022 BET Awards "Bittersweet"

Billy Porter celebrated Pride Month in style at the 2022 BET Awards.
Bringing Ballroom culture to the awards stage on June 26, the Pose star called the performance "bittersweet," revealing exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop that he didn't always feel as represented as an LGBTQ+ individual in the Black community.
"It hasn't always felt open," he revealed on the red carpet. "I haven't always felt seen. Sometimes, we as the LGBTQ+ Black community feel a little bit invisible."
Luckily, his feelings have changed over time, as he told Daily Pop, "It's good to be here in this space with the Black community."
But with all the negativity in the world today, the 52-year-old said that instead of talking about people's differences, "It's time for a different conversation."
"We're all in this together," Porter stated. "It's about our humanity. It's about our collective humanity. It's about how we heal our civilization, and the only way we can do that is with respect."
And the celebs on the BET Awards carpet showed nothing but respect for their fellow stars, including second-time host Taraji P. Henson, who highlighted this year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Sean "Diddy" Combs.
"He is so important to the culture," Henson told Daily Pop. "He has made so many achievements and he's given us so much. He taught us how to brand, he taught us how to hustle, how to never give up."
Diddy was on many people's minds, as Idris Elba revealed the artist is on his collaboration bucket list. "I wanna work with Diddy," the actor shared. "I feel like me and Diddy could make a definite gold record."
As for The Suicide Squad star's other dream collabs? "I would like to work with Megan The Stallion," Elba revealed. "Me and Stefflon Don are gonna work again."
While a tough choice to make, Keke Palmer narrowed down her top collab picks to three of music's biggest artists. "Lil Baby, Ed Sheeran—think he's really talented—and Dua Lipa," the Lightyear actress told Daily Pop. "You know, I like a little vibe."
