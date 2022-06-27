Ricky Martin’s Son Matteo Looks All Grown Up in Rare Photo

Watch : Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce Joint Tour!

Ricky Martin gave his son Matteo a taste of la vida loca when he brought the 13-year-old to set with him.

"Look who decided to accompany me to the filming of my new video," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the teen giving the camera a thumbs up from a director's chair. "#mylittleman #pride #son."

Since welcoming Matteo and his twin brother Valentino via surrogate in August 2008, Ricky and now-husband Jwan Yosef have mostly kept the boys out of the spotlight. But that doesn't mean the family—including their daughter Lucia, 3, and son Renn, 2—doesn't get a taste of the Hollywood.

After all, Ricky is always happy to bring them on the road with him, even if it proves to be a bit difficult. "It takes a minute to work on logistics now," he recalled in a 2020 interview with E! News' Erin Lim. "You have to think about four extra people coming with you everywhere and car seats and bags and luggage. It's a lot, but it's ok. My kids love being on the road."