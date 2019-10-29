by kelli boyle | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 3:57 PM
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have a lot to celebrate, because the family of five has officially grown by one!
The couple welcomed their fourth child—a baby boy named, Renn Martin-Yosef. The joyous news came when the proud papas debuted their newest addition to their family on Instagram. "Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido," the iconic singer shared, which translates to "our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born."
Martin and Yosef are already parents to twins Valentino and Matteo, and daughter Lucia. The twins were with their dads when Martin announced the the baby news at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in September.
While accepting the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy for the LGBTQ community, Martin gushed over his loved ones. "My family's here," the singer said. "Jwan, I don't see you but my husband Jwan, I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here. I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids."
"You guys are amazing," he continued. "I love you. Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she's also the light of my life."
Unable to keep the secret any longer, he let the cat out of the bag: "And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting!"
The crowd cheered loudly for the family before the singer added, "Alright! I love big families."
The pair did not reveal when exactly their fourth baby was set to arrive following the initial announcement, but now, their baby boy is here!
Congratulations to the Martin-Yosef family!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?