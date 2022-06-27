Diddy Honors Late Kim Porter in Lifetime Achievement Award Acceptance Speech At 2022 BET Awards

Sean "Diddy" Combs is thankful to everyone who helped him become the icon he is today.
On June 26, the "Coming Home" rapper, 52, gave a moving tribute to all his close friends, family and loved ones while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. Among those honored in his speech were his mother, Janice Combs, as well as Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell and his late ex Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018.
"I just miss Kim, y'all," Diddy said. "I know we all go through grief and stuff like that in this life, you know, stay connected to God and he'll bring you out. This is not—we don't control this. But I miss Kim so much and I just want to say thank you to Kim."
Kim and Diddy were in an on-and-off relationship for 13 years before deciding to go their separate ways in 2007. The friendly exes, who shared four children together, remained close throughout their lives until Kim's unexpected passing in November 2018.
The Bad Boy Records founder later admitted that he found himself "in a dark place for a few years" of his life and thanked everyone who "lifted me up in prayer" through the difficult time.
"Prayer works," he shared. "I'm gonna pray for y'all, pray for me, let's pray for each other."
Reflecting on his childhood, Diddy recalled seeing visions that inspired him to reach for the stars. "I just closed my eyes and dreamed and I saw what I had to do," he said. "I knew I had to work hard."
He continued, "I had to get focused, man. I had to get locked in because life is important. And we ain't here just for ourselves, we here for our ancestors, you feel me?"
The artist then revealed his "new dream" for the future.
"I have this dream of us unifying. Not just talk on the stage for us," he explained. "We know our community and our allies. If you with us, don't be solid. Put some money in the game, put some fight in the game. I got that dream, you know what I'm saying? For us to be free."
Concluding his speech, Diddy announced that he planned to donate $1 million dollars to his alma mater Howard University as well as another million to football coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State University "because he should play for us."
"Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart," Diddy shared. "I love y'all. Peace."