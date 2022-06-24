Julianne Hough's Summer Beauty Essential is Just $5

We interviewed Julianne Hough because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Julianne is a paid spokesperson for BIC Soleil and is the owner of Fresh Vine Wine. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is the best time of year to relax and treat yourself. Julianne Hough told E!, "I love unwinding with people on a lake, having a glass of wine and playing games, because the sense of community feeds my soul. I also love my space and unwinding on my own."
Julianne finds tranquility with the little things that she can enjoy at home, explaining, "I want to get in the bath and put on calming music, light a candle and read to replenish my energy levels. I also use all my favorite products to reset, including the BIC Soleil Escape razor because it really elevates my shaving experience." That razor is just $5 for a pack of four.
The BIC Soleil razor is a summer must-have for the Dancing With the Stars alum. She also shared the sunscreen that makes her feel "fresh and beautiful" along with her go-to deodorant that's great for a beach day or one of her Broadway performances.
if you are looking for more summer shopping recommendations and wellness insights, let Julianne be your guide.
E!: Tell me about your partnership with BIC and what you love about the products.
JH: As a dancer and artist, movement, energy and experiences that engage all of my senses are incredibly important to me. The right scent can make me feel grounded after a busy day; the perfect song moves me to dance; my favorite snack nourishes and energizes me.
I'm so excited about the ‘Tickle Your Senses' campaign and the BIC Soleil Escape razor because it makes shaving less of a chore, and more of an enjoyable sensory escape as I get ready to take on the day. I love that the BIC Soleil Escape razor has lavender and eucalyptus scented handles that take my shaving routine to the next level.
Julianne Hough's Beach Bag Essentials
BIC Soleil Escape Women's Disposable Razors- Set of 4
"I'm a big sensory person, and any time I'm taking a shower or a bath, it's all about taking a holistic approach to the entire experience, which is why my self-care routine includes the BIC Soleil Escape Razor. Sometimes when you think about shaving, it's a hassle, but I'm excited to be partnering with BIC in support of the ‘Tickle Your Senses' campaign to help change the narrative of what it means to enjoy the experience of shaving, with the BIC Soleil Escape razor, which transforms shaving into a luxurious and immersive ritual."
"BIC Soleil Escape also has a moisture strip with 100% natural almond oil that gives me a smooth and comfortable shave. The soothing aroma and luxurious feel transport me and help me to completely relax and unwind, which is critical with my demanding schedule."
Anker Portable Charger for iPhone 13 Series/iPhone 12 Series, S10, Pixel 4, and More
"I'm always on the go and want to make sure I have access to my phone, especially since it's what I use to work every day now, as well as take pictures and create memories."
This portable charger has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
"EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 – "For me, everything is about skin first and taking care of it. I love how this sunscreen makes me feel fresh and beautiful."
This sunscreen has also been recommended by Khloe Kardashian, Emma Stone, Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and many other stars. It has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pantene Cheat Dry- Dry Shampoo Foam
"There are so many dry shampoo options, but this one specifically is really great for my hair."
Type:A Deodorant Aluminum-Free Deodorant
"It is an all-natural deodorant and with the amount of work that I do, whether it's dancing or being on stage eight shows a week, it works great."
There are 6 scents to choose from and this deodorant has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sakara Snacks
"I know I'll always have something healthy to eat throughout the day, whether I'm on the go or the show is finished and it's 10 o'clock at night and I don't want to eat something heavy."
Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover, 3 Count
"Being in New York when you're on the go, I find that I'm always spilling coffee on myself or getting makeup on my clothes when I'm putting them on, so I find that having a Tide pen is so handy."
This product has 22,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Papier Rise and Shine Wellness Journal
"I love to write and whether it's a creative expression or to get my thoughts out, I always have my journal with me."
Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil
"I've been addicted to these lip glosses recently and bring them everywhere with me."
This lip oil has 8 colors and 108K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Julianne Hough's Beach Bag
Large Dior Book Tote
This white and navy Dior tote is Julianne's go-to beach bag.
Julianne Hough Summer Essentials Q&A
The Fresh Vine Wine Rosé Wine
E!: Which Fresh Vine Wine is best for a beach day and why?
JH: The Fresh Vine Wine Rosé Wine. Our rosé is so good and so refreshing. There's nothing better than a cold glass (or bottle) of Fresh Vine Wine Rosé in the summertime with your best friends.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer
E!: Name a beauty product that you never leave the house without.
JH: Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer and ILARY Roll-on Perfume
This concealer comes in 36 shades. It feels lightweight on your skin even though it delivers full coverage. The formula feels velvety and it has a radiant matte finish, giving you that filtered effect in real life.
It has 73.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Privé Revaux Bijou Sunglasses
E! Are there any budget-friendly sunglasses that you recommend for a summer day?
JH: The Bijou Sunglasses from Privé Revaux.
These come in champagne, black, and hunter green.
JBL FLIP 5- Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
E!: Do you recommend a wireless speaker for beach days?
JH: Yes, the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker. I love the great sound quality and that it's small and easy to carry.
This speaker comes in 17 colors and it has 47,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vitamin A Alana Bodysuit Classic Cut One Piece Swimsuit
E!: Are there any Amazon swimsuits that you recommend for summer?
JH: The Vitamin A Alana Bodysuit Classic Cut swimsuit.
