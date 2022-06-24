Maya Rudolph and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Explain Why Loot Isn't Just a Workplace Comedy

Watch : Maya Rudolph & MJ Rodriguez on Loot Characters' Deeper Meaning

Maya Rudolph wants you to take her Loot character seriously—if only for a second.

Although the Apple TV+ series is a workplace comedy, it's rooted in a story that most people could relate to. The show follows Molly Novak (Maya), a woman who inherits billions after her tech CEO husband, played by Adam Scott, cheats on her with a woman half her age. And frankly, there's nothing funny about that.

For Maya, the series is a lighthearted look at what happens in the wake of such betrayal. "I think Molly is such a great examination of someone who has been a loyal partner, but because of being a loyal partner, didn't necessarily get to realize their own dreams and has really built a life based around someone else's dreams," she explained to E! News. "And when that's taken away from you, having to ask yourself the hard questions that you never really wanted to ask in the first place."

Such questions include: Where should Molly find happiness if not in her husband's success? And what should she do with the billions that she's now entitled to?