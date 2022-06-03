Watch Maya Rudolph as a Billionaire Divorcée in Apple TV+'s New Comedy Loot

There is a loot we need to unpack from this trailer!
Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph stars as billionaire Molly Novak in Apple TV+'s upcoming series Loot, which premieres June 24.
The trailer, which dropped June 3, starts off with Molly, who has a dream life, and her husband (Adam Scott) celebrating her birthday.
"Happy birthday, baby," he says to her, as they get ready to board a yacht. "What do you think of your new boat?"
It's all champagne and caviar until Molly finds out her husband has been cheating on her with a younger woman named Hailey.
"Hailey, in our bedroom?" Molly asks, "I want a divorce."
The divorce becomes the headline of every tabloid in the area, but things start looking up—then down—for Molly when she learns she that has a charity foundation.
"You're like the most famous cheated-on woman on the planet," one of her new employees tells her during her first day at the office.
Loot will follow Molly as she "embarks on a journey of self-discovery with her devoted assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) by her side," according to the streamer. "Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself."
"I need to prove I have substance," Molly says in the clip.
The series—which is created, written and executive produced by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard—also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon and Joel Kim Booster.
Watch Molly turn her life around when Loot premieres June 24 on Apple TV+.