The 10 Best Workplace Comedies, Ranked

Apple TV+'s Loot, starring Maya Rudolph and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, is the latest workplace comedy, following in the footsteps of The Office, 30 Rock and more.

Maya Rudolph is putting the werk into werk-place comedy with her new series Loot.

The show follows Molly, a newly-single billionaire with money to spare after divorcing her cheating husband, tech CEO John Novak, played by the king of the workplace comedy Adam Scott. Following their divorce, she goes on an Eat, Pray, Love-type journey, drinking and partying the nights away with her assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster). 

But after a messy moment with a Sting-lookalike, Molly is called into her charitable foundation and told to clean up her act. And while the group made only that request, Molly needs a new purpose in life and sets out to help the foundation, stirring up trouble for the employees.

And while Loot doesn't seem like your typical workplace comedy because of Apple TV+'s big budget sets, it feels very similar Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock—which isn't that surprising considering Parks and Rec and 30 Rock writers Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard are Loot's showrunners.

This sense of familiarity is good news for lovers of the genre and bad news for our ever-growing watchlist.

To find out the 10 workplace comedies you should prioritize, keep reading!

30 Rock

Want to know what it's (kind of) like to work at Saturday Night Live? Even if the answer is no, you should still watch 30 Rock. Written and created by Tina Fey, the show is a hilarious take on writing a sketch comedy and maneuvering office politics. Plus, the series routinely featured A-list guests, like Matt Damon, Jennifer Aniston and Oprah Winfrey

All episodes are now streaming on Peacock

Parks and Recreation

It's hard to find a show funnier and more wholesome than Parks and Rec. The series focuses on the Pawnee, Ind. parks department, an under-resourced but mighty group of government workers. What's more, the series features an ensemble cast comprised of Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza and more. 

All episodes are now streaming on Peacock.

The Office

Suffice to say the NBC series is the quintessential workplace comedy. With its quirky cast of characters and sometimes emotional storylines, it has the perfect balance of humor and drama, keeping viewers hooked for nine seasons. Although it's now over, the show remains a huge part of pop culture.

All episodes are streaming now on Peacock.

Abbott Elementary

Following its premiere on ABC, the Quinta Brunson-created series became a part of many people's schedules and it's not hard to see why. Abbott follows a group of teachers who are doing the best—some might say Janine is doing the most—to help their students. In the process, they make mistakes and sometimes cause new problems, but they always come together at the end of the day, if not during lunch. 

The first season is streaming now on Hulu.

Veep

This HBO series is a true delight, but (hopefully) nowhere near as stressful as real-life workplaces. The show centers on politician Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who is chosen as vice president. Hilarity ensues as she and her staff attempt to make the most of their political influence, while also trying not to embarrass the country. 

Veep is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This isn't your typical cop show. The NBC comedy follows Brooklyn's 99th precinct as they solve crimes and, well, do paperwork. It's a funny take on the realities of working in an office and doesn't take itself too seriously.

All episodes are now streaming on Peacock

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Honestly, the gang at Paddy's Pub barely gets any work done, but most of the show is set at a place of employment, so we're counting it. The show follows Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Frank (Danny Devito) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson), a.k.a. the Gang, as they do the dumbest things. Fan-favorite episodes include "Chardee MacDennis," "Nightman Cometh" and "Mac and Dennis Move to the Suburbs."

All 15 seasons are streaming on FX on Hulu.

Party Down

This show is so good, Starz is bringing it back for another run. The series follows a group of cater-waiters, played by, you guessed it, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken MarinoLizzy CaplanMegan Mullally and more, as they balance their full-time jobs with their other aspirations. All members of the original cast are returning for the revival, except for Caplan, who is set to star in Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series.

Superstore

Throughout the show's six seasons, viewers got a good idea of what it's like working for a retail store. At the heart of the show is America Ferrera's Amy, who mostly manages to keep her cool in the face of hotheaded customers. Ben FeldmanLauren AshColton Dunn and more also star.

Mythic Quest

This Apple TV+ series chronicles the behind-the-scenes process of making the popular video game Mythic Quest. Written and created by Rob McElhenney, the show is funny and zeitgeisty.

