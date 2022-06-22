The Bachelor's Kit Keenan Shares Graduation Gifts You'll Actually Use and Her Post-College Advice

We interviewed Kit Keenan because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kit is a paid spokesperson for Knack. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Students across the country are celebrating their graduation from high school, college, and grade school. It's the beginning of a new chapter and a great reason to buy someone a special gift. If you want to give your favorite graduate something thoughtful (and useful), let Kit Keenan guide your shopping. The Bachelor alum graduated from New York University in May 2022.
The entrepreneur shared her must-haves for students and new grads looking to get into a new routine, step up their self-care game, or enjoy some post-school travels. She also curated a gift set with Knack, which is a great gifting go-to for any occasion since everything is totally customizable.
Kit told E! News, "Knack shoppers can curate gift sets from 600+ products from small businesses, artisans and merchants. The platform also has a feature called Shop By Ethos allowing customers to shop with purpose by purchasing items from women-owned and BIPOC-owned companies, sustainable brands, gifts that give back, handmade gifts, and gifts made in the USA."
If you're stumped looking for a useful graduation gift, Kit did all of the thinking for you. She also discussed her post-grad life and shared some useful advice for her fellow graduates.
Kit Keen Graduation Gift Picks
Kit Keenan's Knack Set
"My Knack set includes all the necessities for a Girls Night in because I wanted to curate a gift for my mom that is all about slowing down and connecting with your loved ones. It can make the perfect gift for any graduate to spend quality time with friends and family no matter the occasion."
"It features a gorgeous lemon-themed melamine cheese board set and bowl, artisan rosemary, pecan and raisin cracker crisps, rosemary infused olive oil, and a delicious gourmet artichoke dip. The gift also includes a Happy Hour card game from Actually Curious. This clever Q & A game asks thoughtful questions about what makes us happy, helping us connect in new ways."
Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit
"For anyone in your life interested in skincare this is the perfect set that will allow them to try a bunch of different Sunday Riley products and choose their favorites. It also makes for a super easy post-grad travel skincare routine."
This set has 3.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Brooklinen Luxe Move-In Bundle
"This is the ultimate bedding upgrade for post-grads moving out of the dorms and into their first apartment!"
This set has sheets, pillowcases, a comforter, 2 Pillows and complimentary Laundress detergent.
The Milk Bar Sampler
"Everyone needs a little sweet treat yourself moment after completing finals!"
This sampler has a 3-pack each of the dreamy rainbow-vanilla B'Day Cake Truffles and Chocolate B'Day Cake Truffles along with one of each cookie and a single slice of ooey-gooey Milk Bar Pie.
Caraway Ceramic Nonstick Aluminum 12-Piece Cookware Set
"No more dining hall means cooking at home more. This is one of my favorite cookware sets and because it's non-stick its super easy to clean and great for beginning chefs! The cream color looks beautiful in every kitchen."
This set comes in six colors.
Away Luggage The Carry-On
"Post grads tend to travel a lot, whether to and from a new job or exploring the world in your twenties before settling down, a great carry-on piece of luggage is a must."
There are nine colors to choose from. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recommended Away Luggage as a travel must-have too.
Kit Keen Graduation Q&A
E!: How did you celebrate graduating this year?
KK: My 23rd birthday was the day after graduation so we had a big party with friends and family celebrating both occasions!
E!: What's your number one piece of advice for new grads?
KK: Your network is your net worth. Invest time and effort into your network first and foremost. You don't know how one connection might benefit you in your long term career.
E!: Which fictional student represents you best and why?
KK: The obvious choice is Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl.
Breville BES878BSS Barista Pro Espresso Machine, Brushed Stainless Steel
E!: Is there a graduation gift you've received that you got so much use out of?
KK: I got a new Breville coffee maker for graduation which was such an amazing fit and I use it every day! Graduation gifts should be introductions to #adulting and chasing your career goals. Nothing says productivity more than a great espresso.
This espresso machine has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Apple AirPods Max
E!: Is there a gift that you think would be useful to a high schooler going into college?
KK: Headphones. I love Apple Airmax for studying and a great reusable water bottle.
These headphones have 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Simple Modern Water Bottle with Straw Lid Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Metal Thermos Bottles
These Simple Modern water bottles come in nine sizes with 39 colors and patterns to choose from.
These water bottles have 30,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Byredo Burning Rose Candle
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
KK: Make moving off campus feel a little more bougie with a beautiful candle. I love Byredo's Burning Rose scent.
If you're looking for more Bachelor Nation-inspired shopping, JoJo Fletcher designed an affordable swimwear collection.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)