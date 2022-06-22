Why Gaten Matarazzo Doesn't Want You to Compare His Stranger Things Mentors

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: "Kids Will Have Nightmares"

Gaten Matarazzo is not interested in picking sides!

The fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things brought about a mentorship love triangle for Gaten's character Dustin in the form of Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and former cool kid-turned-bestie Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

But before you get any ideas about who Gaten thinks means more to Dustin, he argues they both bring vital, yet different things into his life.

"Steve helps him gain confidence, which was something he never even dreamt of having in his life at all," Gaten told E! News. "Without Steve, he wouldn't have been able to get a girlfriend and be able to start working on his hair better and feel just a little bit more confident in himself about going into high school."

Who doesn't want a friend who gives good hairstyling advice?

On the flip side, metalhead newcomer Eddie, who invites Dustin into his Dungeons & Dragons group, taught Dustin about embracing his own tribe.