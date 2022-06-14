See the First Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 Photos

Watch : Stranger Things Style: Inside Season 4's Fashion

We can already hear the grandfather clock getting louder.

In new photos from Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, the crew continues to prepare for their showdown against Vecna, who's killed multiple Hawkins High students. The first look images show the kids, who are scattered across the country and fighting evil on all fronts. Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) remain on the warm and sunny west coast, while the rest of the crew evade police in Hawkins.

Then, there's Joyce (Winona Ryder), Hopper (David Harbour), Murray (Brett Gelman) and Dmitri (Tom Wlaschiha) who are looking for a way out of the barren and snowy lands of Russia. The good news is they have each other and the bad news is they're basically stuck in the Russian prison with the demogorgons.

All of this is to say, someone will likely die in Volume 2. As writer Ross Duffer told Variety, "Everybody is in danger. And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well."