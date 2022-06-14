See the First Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 Photos

Netflix released new photos from Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, which is set to feature a deadly showdown between Vecna and the kids.

We can already hear the grandfather clock getting louder.

In new photos from Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, the crew continues to prepare for their showdown against Vecna, who's killed multiple Hawkins High students. The first look images show the kids, who are scattered across the country and fighting evil on all fronts. Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) remain on the warm and sunny west coast, while the rest of the crew evade police in Hawkins.

Then, there's Joyce (Winona Ryder), Hopper (David Harbour), Murray (Brett Gelman) and Dmitri (Tom Wlaschiha) who are looking for a way out of the barren and snowy lands of Russia. The good news is they have each other and the bad news is they're basically stuck in the Russian prison with the demogorgons. 

All of this is to say, someone will likely die in Volume 2. As writer Ross Duffer told Variety, "Everybody is in danger. And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well."

photos
Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2: Everything We Know

So, who's going to die? Well, you'll just have to wait and see when Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 premieres July 1 on Netflix.

Keep reading for more on Volume 2.

Netflix
Buckle Up

In Volume 1, Steve, Robin and Eddie escape the Upside Down, but not without a few injuries. Steve was viciously attacked by flying bats and fans are hoping that the bites heal without any supernatural repercussions—or rabies.

Netflix
A United Front

The Hawkins community is searching for someone to pin the blame on following multiple deaths, and they've set their sights on the crew because of their ties to the cult-y sounding Dungeons and Dragons group, the Hellfire Club.

Netflix
Mother Russia

Joyce and Hopper are finally reunited, but they can't have their fairy tale ending just yet. They need to escape Russia and the demogorgons first.

Netflix
Going West

Mike, Will, Jonathan and Argyle keep up the search for Eleven after she was taken by Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser) to Dr. Brenner's lab.

Netflix
Top Secret

Eleven continues to test the limits of her power with the help of Dr. Brenner, a.k.a. Papa.

Netflix
Young Love

Caleb sticks by Max's side as Vecna refuses to stop haunting her.

