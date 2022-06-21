Watch Now

Explosive Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 Trailer Teases Epic Finale

Counting down the days until season four, volume two of Stranger Things is released? While you continue to wait and play Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” on repeat, check out the trailer.

Watch: Stranger Things Style: Inside Season 4's Fashion

The No. 001 thing Stranger Things fans are looking forward to this July?

Why, the release of season four, volume two, of course! While viewers will have to wait until July 1 for the season's final episodes to drop, they can watch the trailer for them right now.

Even though the two-minute teaser packs in plenty of action, fans can expect even more drama when volume two debuts. How much more exactly? Well according to Netflix, episodes 408 and 409 have a total runtime of nearly four hours. So make sure you have your popcorn (or your Eggo waffles) ready.

The last time fans saw the cast a lot had happened (warning: spoilers ahead): Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) had reunited but still have to figure out how to escape the Russian prison he's been held in; it was revealed that the friendly orderly (Jamie Campbell Bower) is not only Victor Creel's son Henry but also One from Dr. Brenner's lab and Vecna, who Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) sent to the Upside Down when she first opened the gate years ago; and while Robin (Maya Hawke) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) were able to escape the Upside Down, Steve (Joe Keery) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) were still there and Nancy had been overtaken by Vecna's powers.

While many questions still remain, fans can get a sneak peek at what's in store by watching the trailer below.

For more on what we know about Stranger Things, season four, volume two, scroll on .

Courtesy of Netflix
The Last Two Episodes

Volume two of Stranger Things season four hits Netflix on July 1. And while there are only two episodes in the next installment, there's plenty to look forward to. On June 3, the Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers' room confirmed that the finale will be 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Netflix
A Joyce and Hopper Kiss

Fans have been waiting seasons for Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) to get together. And it seems we may finally get our wish in volume two.

In an interview with E! News' While You Were Streaming, Harbour said of Joyce and Hopper's reunion, "We had to give you what you want which is two, kind of attractive, middle-aged people making out."

Except...Joyce and Hopper didn't kiss by the time volume one came to a close!

Netflix
No Answers About the Upside Down

When asked if the final two episodes will provide clarity on why the Upside Down is frozen in time on Nov. 6, 1983, Matt Duffer confirmed to Variety "that isn't going to get answered in Volume 2."

But he did promise that this question is "setting the stage for some big reveals in our final season."

Courtesy of Netflix
Argyle's Fate

After losing Barb (Shannon Purser) in season one, Bob (Sean Astin) in season two, Alexei (Alec Utgoff) and Billy (Dacre Montgomery) in season three, we found ourselves worried for Stranger Things newcomers Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco).

We're happy to report that Aryle's fate seems to be secure, as Franco told E! News' While You Were Streaming ahead of volume one's May 27 premiere: "I have yet to play a character that that dies. So that would have been an experience. You know, is that a spoiler? I don't die."

Netflix
Will's Sexuality Addressed

The Duffer Brothers have hinted that Will (Noah Schnapp) will open up about his sexuality—which drew interest in volume one—in the final two episodes of season four. "We have story arcs and we have character arcs," Ross Duffer told TVLine. "How we structured [the season], we've released the first two acts of this story. The final act, which is the last two episodes, resolves a lot of things, both character and story, and then some of it is also setting up for our final season."

Netflix
Eleven's Speaking Style

In season one, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is introduced as a poorly socialized child/science experiment with a limited vocabulary. But, in a season four flashback scene, viewers learn that Eleven was raised around other children. So, what happened to Eleven between the events in season four and when we first meet her?

"You learn a little bit more about this in Volume 2," Matt told Variety. "I guess I'm revealing a little bit, but she goes into a coma, reawakens, has no memory of these events and then is raised in total isolation by Brenner."

Per Matt, "that's one reason for the speech."

Netflix
A Main Character May Die

According to Ross Duffer, fans should be worried for their favorite character heading into volume two. "I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure," he told Variety. "I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. So everybody is in danger. And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you'll have to watch."

