Bill Cosby Found Liable of Sexually Assaulting Woman at Playboy Mansion During the '70s

The verdict is in for Judy Huth's sexual assault case against Bill Cosby.

Nearly a month after the civil trial began, a jury in California found the Cosby Show star, 84, liable of sexually assaulting Huth at the Playboy Mansion during the '70s when she was a teenager, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The jury⁠—who deliberated for two days last week and started anew on June 20, when one juror with a prior commitment had to be replaced by an alternate⁠—awarded $500,000 to Huth in damages.

Cosby did not attend the trial in person, though he has denied Huth's allegations.

In a statement to E! News, Gloria Allred, whose law firm represented Huth, praised the 64-year-old's "courage and many sacrifices to win justice in this case" and shared her gratitude for "all of the women who spoke out over the years, and refused to be silent in the face of what they believed to be injustice and sexual abuse by powerful men."

"Today our client, Judy Huth, won real change because she fought Bill Cosby one step at a time over seven and a half years, and she proved with the jury's verdict that Mr. Cosby did sexually assault her when she was a minor, and that he should be held accountable for what he did to her," she said. "We are proud of Ms. Huth and our victory against Bill Cosby."