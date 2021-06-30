Bill Cosby Released From Prison After Court Overturns Conviction

Watch : Bill Cosby Granted Appeal in Sexual Assault Case

Bill Cosby has been released from prison following a decision from Pennsylvania's high court.

On Wednesday, June 30, the court vacated the 83-year-old comedian's 2018 sexual assault conviction. He served more than two of his three to 10 year sentence.

According to the court, the decision was made as a result of an agreement Cosby made with a previous prosecutor, which would've prevented him from being charged in the case. "When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intent to induce action and reliance by the defendant," the court said, "and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some instances upon the advice of counsel), denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade."

The court then noted, "For these reasons, Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged."