We interviewed Rob Lowe because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Rob Lowe is a paid spokesperson for Atkins. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rob Lowe has been living the Atkins lifestyle for decades. He's such a fan that he has become a spokesperson for the company, sharing his favorite delicious (yet healthy) snacks that he keeps in his kitchen with all of us. Although the star has been living the Atkins life for years, he doesn't view it as a restriction, admitting to E!, "I can't take myself or my diet so seriously. It's just such a bore, but I need to have fun and the Atkins lifestyle is a way for me to be able to do the things that I love in a way that's still really healthy."
Rob elaborated, "This is the way I've been eating anyway for 20 years even before I started my relationship with Atkins. I've been eating the Atkins way anyway because we know that watching your carbs and watching your sugar is how most people should be eating." Plus, the actor has a packed schedule, which is a perfect fit for Atkins.
He explained, "I'm super busy. I train and I am very, very active. It's very important for me to be healthy. I cannot get sick. If I get sick or I am not at my best, there are hundreds of people who suffer. So, I've got to be healthy. And for me, that's keeping my carbs really low."
Finding food choices that fit in with a packed schedule and your personal goals is definitely the way to go, especially with so many delicious snacks.
Rob Lowe Shares What's in His Kitchen
Atkins Iced Coffee Vanilla Latte Protein Shake, Keto-Friendly and Gluten Free, 11 Fl Oz, Pack of 12
"My favorite is the iced coffee protein shake is super good. It's got 15 grams of protein and as much caffeine. I love caffeine. It has much caffeine as a cup of coffee. I have one of these at four o'clock or 4:30 every day."
These protein shakes have 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Atkins Endulge Treat Peanut Butter Cups. Rich Milk Chocolate Flavored Cup & Creamy Peanut Butter. Keto-Friendly. Value Pack (20 Pieces)
"The peanut butter cups are my other go to and then for a dessert snack. I have it all figured out because if I stay in that lane, then I'm good to go and I'm not hitting the stuff that I don't want to eat. Let's face it we all have our flaws, but these keep me on the straight and narrow."
These peanut butter cups have 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mr. Coffee 2129512, 5-Cup Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker, Black
E!: What's your favorite item in your kitchen?
RL: It's my coffee maker, an old school, regular coffee maker.
This coffee maker has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
"I also have a Nespresso because that powers me, I'm a big caffeine person."
Pamela Anderson recommended the Nespresso too. It has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Atkins Protein Chips, Salty Snack Variety Pack, (Chipotle BBQ, Nacho Cheese, Ranch), Keto Friendly, Baked Not Fried, 12 Count
E!:Do you have a favorite kind of budget-friendly kitchen essential?
RL: It's the Atkins stuff for sure. I have a whole area devoted to it. It's the chips, which are new'ish from Atkins. They're awesome.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade
E!: Is there a kitchen essential that you think everyone should have?
RL: The Vitamix is good. You can make your shakes with it. It's just very versatile. I struggle with getting the amount of vegetables in that I should. I can just liquefy my vegetables and then throw some cayenne in it. Gotta give it a little pop. That's a good thing.
Busy Philipps and Top Chef winner Kelsey Barnard Clark recommended the Vitamix too.
—Reporting by Alex Ross
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)