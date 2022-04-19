Pamela Anderson Shares Her Self-Care Philosophies and Essentials

We interviewed Pamela Anderson because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all know Pamela Anderson from her iconic roles on TV and in movies. Now, the the pop culture legend is taking her talents to the Broadway stage as the lead in Chicago. So far, all of the shows have sold out, but if you want to see the blonde bombshell in action singing and dancing, you can still buy tickets to her upcoming performances. She said, "I'm loving every minute of playing Roxie Hart in Chicago. I am grateful to finally do something I can sink my teeth into. I hope you'll come and see and have a laugh. You have to laugh. It's a harsh world out there."

In addition to discussing her Broadway debut, the actress talked to E! about her wellness philosophies, revealed some beauty secrets, and shared some of her favorite products. She also imparted some sage life advice for all of us who may want to channel their inner Pamela Anderson.