Ripley's Speaks Out on Claim Kim Kardashian Damaged Marilyn Monroe Dress

Watch : Kim Kardashian Accused of DAMAGING Marilyn Monroe's Dress

Believe it or not...Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe's dress, according to the company who owns it.

Earlier this week, new photos showing wear-and-tear on the crystal-encrusted garment—first donned by Marilyn in 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy⁠—surfaced on social media, prompting an accusation that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had somehow marred the iconic gown when she wore it to the 2022 Met Gala.

However, in a statement released on June 16, the Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum defended its decision to lend Kim the dress, which she had on to pose on the red carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson before changing into a replica, and maintained that the reality star "did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala."

"Our mission is to both entertain and educate visitors and fans, and sparking conversations like the discourse around Marilyn Monroe's dress does just that," the statement read. "No matter which side of the debate you are on, the historical importance of the dress has not been negated, but rather highlighted. An entirely new group of young people have now been introduced to the legacy of Marilyn Monroe."