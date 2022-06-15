Cheryl Burke Says She's "Never Really" Had an Orgasm Through Sexual Intercourse

Watch : Cheryl Burke Talks Managing Mental Health & Addiction

Cheryl Burke just revealed what she describes as her "biggest confession to date."

The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, who is in the midst of a divorce from Matthew Lawrence, said on her iHeartRadio podcast Burke in the Game, "I've never really, I guess, had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse."

Burke added on the episode, posted in part on Instagram, "This doesn't reflect on any partner I've been with...It has everything to do with me and my shame and my child abuse and my vulnerability."

The 38-year-old made her comments on a June 13 episode of her podcast. The previous week, she interviewed sexologist Jaiya Ma, a contributor to Gwyneth Paltrow's Netflix series Sex, Love and Goop, and opened up about her past childhood trauma, which she has spoken publicly about before.

"I [first] had sex when I was 13," Burke said on her podcast. "But I also come from child abuse, so I was sexually molested when I was younger."