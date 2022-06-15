Cheryl Burke Says She's "Never Really" Had an Orgasm Through Sexual Intercourse

Cheryl Burke just revealed what she describes as her "biggest confession to date."
The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, who is in the midst of a divorce from Matthew Lawrence, said on her iHeartRadio podcast Burke in the Game, "I've never really, I guess, had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse."
Burke added on the episode, posted in part on Instagram, "This doesn't reflect on any partner I've been with...It has everything to do with me and my shame and my child abuse and my vulnerability."
The 38-year-old made her comments on a June 13 episode of her podcast. The previous week, she interviewed sexologist Jaiya Ma, a contributor to Gwyneth Paltrow's Netflix series Sex, Love and Goop, and opened up about her past childhood trauma, which she has spoken publicly about before.
"I [first] had sex when I was 13," Burke said on her podcast. "But I also come from child abuse, so I was sexually molested when I was younger."
The DWTS pro also said that when it comes to intimacy nowadays, it's "hard" for her to allow someone to give her oral sex. She also said that she's always felt "shame" about her personal sexual preferences and that she "never really had a lot of conversation about that" with her ex, from whom she's been separated since January after almost three years of marriage.
"I guess I never really thought of having one, a conversation," she said. "But yet, communication is so important."
Burke, who had undergone couple's therapy with Lawrence, spoke in May on her podcast about moving post-split. "I am actually not ready for dating tomorrow," she said, "or maybe not next week, maybe not for another few months, maybe not for a year, I don't know."
She added, "I'm not ready to give or even listen until I listen to me first. I haven't been filled up yet inside. The wound is still open. And for me to pretend that I am ready to even sit with another gender and someone I don't know who is not my friend is just not something I'm ready for."