Nick Cannon Celebrates Twins' First Birthday With "Super Woman" Abby De La Rosa

Forget the party hats! Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated their twins Zion and Zillion's first birthday with some mouse ears and trip to Disneyland.
"Such a beautiful day today!!" the Wild 'N Out star wrote on Instagram. "A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!! Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth!"
Although, there were some less than magical moments. "I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn't fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me. It's actually happening in this photo!!" Nick wrote alongside a snap of himself pointing to the stain as he, Abby and their sons posed for pictures with the classic Disney character. "Piss everywhere! LOL."
Still, The Masked Singer host said the family "had so much fun and such an amazing day!"
Nick also gave a shout-out to "super woman" Abby. "I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother!" he continued. "It's their birthday today but you're the one that should be celebrated!!"
And she sang his praises, too. "Today - June 14th - We celebrated Zion & Zillions 1st Birthday, at the Happiest Place on Earth! Thank you @disneyland for an amazing day! Most importantly I want to thank Nick!" Abby wrote in her own Instagram post. "The world can say what they want but you go ABOVE AND BEYOND for us and for that we're forever grateful for you. It's not only my Birthing day but Yours too! We created magic @nickcannon and it shows."
During their visit to the California theme park, Abby and Nick took the twins on "It's a Small World" ride and stopped by the Sleeping Beauty Castle.
"Memories that'll last for a lifetime," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "There's nothing like Fam(ily)."
And the fun didn't stop once they left the park. Abby noted on Instagram that "Nick had a special surprising waiting for the boys when we arrived back home" and posted footage of a room full of balloons.
Looking back at her babies' first year, Abby posted a special tribute to Zion and Zillion on Instagram.
"JUNE 14,2021 My life changed forevermore - Happy 1st Birthday to My Heart Chakra(s) in human form," she wrote alongside a video of her sons. "My Son-Shines, Zion and Zillion Cannon, I adore you. You two have given me purpose. It's us forever. I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living my babies you'll be."
And her family is growing. Abby announced earlier this month that she's expecting another bundle of joy.
"IM PREGNANT," she shared, "Another set of twins?!"
Abby has not publicly identified the father of the child. But amid the pregnancy news, Nick revealed he is expecting more kids this year. In addition to sharing Zion and Zillion with Abby, he has 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 18-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and is expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi. He and Alyssa Scott also welcomed a son named Zen, who died in December from a brain tumor at age 5 months.
"The stork is on the way," Nick said on the Lip Service podcast earlier this month. "If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021 was…wait 'til 2022! Y'know, there was a lot of kids last year."