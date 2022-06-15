Nick Cannon Celebrates Twins' First Birthday With "Super Woman" Abby De La Rosa

Watch : Nick Cannon Jokes About a Vasectomy After Recent Baby News

Forget the party hats! Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated their twins Zion and Zillion's first birthday with some mouse ears and trip to Disneyland.

"Such a beautiful day today!!" the Wild 'N Out star wrote on Instagram. "A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!! Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth!"

Although, there were some less than magical moments. "I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn't fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me. It's actually happening in this photo!!" Nick wrote alongside a snap of himself pointing to the stain as he, Abby and their sons posed for pictures with the classic Disney character. "Piss everywhere! LOL."

Still, The Masked Singer host said the family "had so much fun and such an amazing day!"