Why Andi Dorfman Says Having Two Bachelorettes Feels "a Little Sexist"

Andi Dorfman isn't giving her first impression rose to the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on June 13, the Bachelor Nation star shared her disapproval for next season's format, which will feature two bachelorettes instead of one.
"I want to be supportive because it's a franchise that literally put me here right now, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't bummed that it's two women," Andi admitted. "I'd like to see two men go at it. I don't know. It gives me a little sexist vibe there that I don't really love."
The 35-year-old TV personality explained that she isn't sold on "the fact that two women have to share the screen" in 2022, adding, "I think we've progressed a little further."
Andi, who starred in season 10 of The Bachelorette, noted that she knows "what it takes" behind-the-scenes of the ABC show. And having her own taste for the experience, Andi shared she wishes it was different for the upcoming bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
"I want each girl to have it for themselves," she said. "It is such an incredible thing. It's not to say it can't be shared, but again, I don't know."
Despite her feelings on the double lead, Andi said she still plans to watch the season "out of support for the girls."
Premiering July 11 on ABC, Gabby and Rachel—who both competed for Clayton Echard's heart on season 26 of The Bachelor—will try to find the one on season 19 of The Bachelorette.
The two leading ladies will meet 32 contestants vying for their hand. And while the concept marks a first for the franchise, it's one that was well received by both Gabby and Rachel when they learned they were going to be starring together during The Bachelor March 15 finale.
"This is insane and I'm excited to do this journey with you," Rachel said to Gabby. "We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together."
At the time, Gabby gushed, "Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for!"
E! News has reached out to ABC for comment and hasn't heard back.