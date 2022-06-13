Post Malone Confirms He Welcomed a Baby Girl With His Fiancée

Watch : Post Malone Is Postmate's No. 1 Customer: By The Numbers

Post Malone officially has a few reasons to hear congratulations.

E! News can confirm the singer's fiancée has given birth.

Malone also shared the news of his daughter's arrival during his June 13 appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show. As the "Circles" rapper recalled to Howard Stern, before leaving his home to head to the studio recently, he "kissed" his "baby girl," which prompted the radio host to confirm his first child's arrival.



"That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" Howard asked Malone, adding that the rapper "keeps all that quiet," to which Malone confirmed, responding that he wants those closest to him to make their "own decisions" regarding any announcements.



But nevertheless, it sounds like he's excited and ready to share his happy news with the world. The Grammy-nominated artist did not confirm exactly when they welcomed their first child, or the exact day he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend. Over the course of his career, Malone has not shared his fiancée's identity and has kept their romance out of the public eye.