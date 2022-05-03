Post Malone and Girlfriend Expecting First Baby

Post Malone and his girlfriend are expecting their first baby together. Here are all the details the little rockstar on the way.

By Steven Vargas May 03, 2022 11:16 PMTags
BabiesMusicCelebritiesPost Malone
Watch: Post Malone Assures Fans He's "Not on Drugs"

Post Malone has a little rockstar on the way. 

The "Circles" singer and his girlfriend are expecting their first baby, his rep confirmed to E! News.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told TMZ. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Sources close to Post told TMZ that they celebrated the announcement over the weekend with family and friends. Post hasn't shared his girlfriend's identity.

More recently, the 26-year-old took to the Coachella stage in a surprise performance with 21 Savage on April 16. Post showed up on stage during 21 Savage's performance of their hit song, "Rockstar."

There were also reports that Post smashed a guitar on stage, per NME

E! News will be updating the article as the story develops. 

photos
Post Malone's Most Daring Looks
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Dead at 16

2

Judge Rules to Continue Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Defamation Trial

3

Post Malone and Girlfriend Expecting First Baby

4

Here's What Blake Lively and More Stars Wore to Met Gala After-Parties

5

Find Out Why Will Smith's Roku Series Has Been Canceled