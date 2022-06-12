Taylor Swift Teases Future Directing as She’s Joined by Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien at Tribeca Festival

Taylor Swift's fans know all too well that the singer-songwriter keeps her plans on the down-low.
However, the "All Too Well" singer, 32, teased the possibility of writing and directing another project during a rare appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11.
"It would be so fantastic to write and direct something, you know, a feature," she explained. "I don't see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate and with a crew that was relatively small and just a really solid crew of people that I trusted."
In addition to screening her short film All Too Well, Taylor held a Q&A at the Beacon Theater with director Mike Mills, where she shared her initial apprehensions about stepping into the role of director when she "didn't go to school to do that," per Variety.
Upon learning that Mike similarly hadn't attended film school, she added, "That makes me feel better. Don't you feel like it's an amazing exercise in trusting gut instinct? There are so many decisions you have to make. Saying ‘I don't know' really isn't an option most of the time."
When he gently pushed back on that idea, sharing that it was okay for a director to not have every answer, Taylor coyly replied, "Maybe that's just being a female director."
Later in the conversation, Taylor and Mike invited her short film's co-stars Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink onstage. Both praised the singer's open and thoughtful approach behind the camera.
"There was just so much freedom and that's how we got such real moments," Sadie explained, per video footage from the event shared on Twitter. "we didn't have to hold anything back."
Dylan commended Taylor's "ability to make a decision in the moment, her confidence, knowing what she wants, allowing her actors to just construct the scene on their own."
He added, "Her ability to just be like, ‘Go,' is so confident, so brave. It's true. You can be talented and you can have great taste, of which all these things she possesses, assembling the crew and knowing exactly what she wanted to do and who she wanted to get. But the onset ability to operate, the freedom just to create that environment. That is special."
Reflecting on the film's storyline, Taylor revealed that "the kind of journey that Sadie's character is on is very reminiscent of experiences I've had." In the video, Sadie plays a young woman who finds herself out of her depth in a relationship with an older man (Dylan). The song itself is rumored to be about Taylor's relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.
However, echoing her NYU commencement speech last month, Taylor shared that "a lot of my hardest moments and moments of extreme grief or loss, were galvanized into what my life looks like now." She added, "I'm very happy with where my life is now, getting to create with people like you [Sadie, Dylan] getting to speak with someone like you [Mike] honestly, again, thank you."
Taylor ended the event with a performance of her now-iconic 10-minute-long song with two of her long-time pals singing along with her in the audience: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. According to Variety, the couple were spotted near the stage singing, applauding and recording of their friend throughout the event.