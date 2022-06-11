Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander, Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Her Wedding, Has a Prior Warrant

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander faces even more legal trouble than his trespassing and other charges stemming from his alleged crashing of her wedding to Sam Asghari.
After he was arrested at the Los Angeles-area venue this week, local police discovered the singer's former husband is wanted on two outstanding 2016 felony warrants for an unrelated case in Northern California, in which he was accused of stealing and pawning a woman's bracelet. Authorities plan to soon transfer him to Napa County so he can face 2016 charges of grand theft from a woman and buying and receiving stolen goods. Alexander, who remains behind bars, does not have an attorney on record who can speak on his behalf.
On June 9, Alexander was arrested and charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery after allegedly crashing Britney and Sam's wedding. The singer's ex, who was married to her briefly in 2004 following a Las Vegas ceremony, live-streamed his visit to the venue.
A source close to Sam told E! News that "Britney expressed she's a bit shaken up after the incident. The newlyweds obtained a temporary restraining order against Alexander, who has a court date next week.
"We got the call from Ventura County, that he was in their custody," the Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told E! News. "It automatically pops up in their system that he has an active warrant in Napa County. They asked us whether we're going to pick them up or should he be cited and released. And at this time, the plan is still to go there and transport him back to Napa County. We don't have a date set on that at this time. First he has to address his issues with Ventura County."
A Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told E! News that in August 2015, Alexander moved into a bedroom that a woman was renting out. A month later, she reported she was missing a $2,000 sapphire and diamond bracelet and confronted Alexander, who said he did not steal the piece, the spokesperson said. Alexander later moved out of the residence.
In 2016, the sheriff's department received a call from the woman, who said that Alexander admitted to her that he did take the bracelet and had pawned it. The police said they investigated the matter and found that he did sell the piece at a local pawn shop for $180 and helped the woman recover it. Prosecutors then charged Alexander with the two felonies and police issued a warrant for his arrest, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that if Alexander fails to post his $20,000 bond for his warrant in Napa Valley, then the Ventura County Sheriff's Department will call his department to arrange a pick-up date.