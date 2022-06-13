Smashbox Brought Back These Popular Becca Cosmetics Products After the Brand Went Out of Business

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When Becca Cosmetics shut down its business in September 2021, makeup enthusiasts were devastated, or at least I was. I stocked up on all my favorite Becca products so I could keep that natural-looking glow going for as long as possible. So many of my friends loved using Becca makeup to get that bright highlight, so I just couldn't believe those beloved products were gone forever. Well, not so fast, Smashbox came through for all of us Becca Cosmetics fans.
Smashbox brought back two of the most-loved Becca Cosmetics products the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter, in the internet-famous shade Champagne Pop, and the Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector. This is great news for all of us who have missed Becca Cosmetics, and if you've never tried the brand, these are great products to add to your routine. Everyone will notice your glow, trust me on that.
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
Smashbox X Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
This highlighter is truly iconic. Did anyone else scour every store (online and in person) looking for the Champagne Pop shade when it first went viral? Smashbox bringing back this legendary shade is such a good call. It's incredibly flattering on many skin tones. It blends easily without looking glittery or chalky on your skin. If you want that highly sought-after, lit-from-within glow, this is the highlighter you need to try.
This highlighter has 6,400+ 5-star reviews from Smashbox shoppers and 6,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Smashbox X Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Mini
If you want to try out this beautiful highlighter without fully committing, check out the mini-size. This is also a great essential for travel or to keep in one of those teeny tiny purses with limited space.
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Reviews
A shopper said, "God has answered my prayers, when I heard Becca was no longer, I was so upset because this is my favorite highlighter and I thought I would have to buy like 4 of them and stock up, but smashbox to the rescue ! This melts into your skin throughout the day making it look so natural and pretty, I'm so happy."
Someone else wrote, "I've been obsessed with Becca for the longest and it makes me so sad that they have discontinued their products, but so glad that smashbox still carries this! this is a must have!"
Another shared, "I'm my opinion these are the best highlighters ever. Pigmented, easy to blend, and very faltering without emphasizing texture. My favorite."
"Love this highlighter so much. I use on my cheeks and eyes- inner corner and brow bone. Not too glittery, just glowy dewy skin," an Ulta shopper reviewed.
A Becca fan said, "So thankful Smashbox picked up this product after Becca ended. can't go without this amazing highlighter. perfect shade for everyday or on more glam nights!"
Another Smashbox shopper shared, "So glad that Smashbox brought the Becca Highlighter into their line. This is my holy grail, #1 high lighter shade!"
Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector
Smashbox X Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector
This color corrector is another product that I stocked up on when I heard that Becca Cosmetics was going out of business. Thankfully, this miracle-worker is back thanks to Smashbox. It brightens, correct dark circles, and it has Vitamin E to nourish the delicate skin in the eye area, the brand claims.
Warm this product up in between your finger tips. Then, gently pat it under your eyes, blending inward. Then, you'll have a bright, smooth canvas to apply under-eye concealer.
There are four shades choose from.
Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector Reviews
An Ulta shopper said, "Best under eye color corrector I've tried. Blends beautifully and provides great coverage. I'm a fan and will definitely be using this product on a daily basis."
A Becca fan shared, "Have been using this for yeaarrsss. was devastated when I heard Becca was shutting down. Wasn't able to stock up. Then I saw Smashbox owns this product! Yay! Never stop selling this. perfect for no makeup days with a few dabs under the eyes. Amazing under concealer on more glam days as a color corrector. Doesn't pertain to me but love that they added more shades too!"
Someone else shared, "Game changer! I'm 55 and this product is perfect to conceal some wisdom lines and color imperfections under my eyes and over my upper lip!!"
Another person raved, "I will probably repurchase this forever. I love the consistency of this. It's so smooth and brightening. I am a tired mom of a 1.5 year old girl. Emphasis on TIRED. This stuff really lifts my under eyes. It's also very forgiving and easy to just tap back out when it starts to crease which is inevitable. I love it!"
A fan of the color corrector declared, "Best stuff around. I have wasted so much money trying to find something that works. Every cream, concealer and serum out there. I am 46 with awful genetics that keep the dark circles under my eyes. I used this and my daughter, her bf and my husband were like it's an extremely noticeable difference that looked natural and brighter. I will buy again! A little under my eye and a few pats with my ring finger and I don't have to wear anything else. I love it thank you."
A person shared, "I use this product daily and it does help brighten my under-eye area and diminish the appearance of my dark circles. The product absorbs well into my skin and looks very natural when worn alone. I also do a light concealer over top of it and the two products together don't look caked on. I definitely recommend this product and will buy it again!"
"I just got this and I'm obsessed. I hate under eye concealer but I have purple/blue under my eyes and like to cover it. I'm all about a natural look and This is just perfect, it doesn't look like makeup but makes me look awake and rejuvenated. I found it super easy to blend on top of my eye cream (Clinique rich). I might even get some for my husband," an Ulta shopper reviewed.
